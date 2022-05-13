HENNIGAN, MICHAEL

Arrest Date/Time: 05/13/2022 | 06:56

Date of Birth: 02/01/1986 Age: 36 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 3421 RIVIERA DR, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: COMMERCIAL FISHING

Arrest Location: 3228 RIVIERA, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 893.13.1c2 AMPHETAMINE-SELL

