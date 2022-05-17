HENNIGAN, MICHAEL

Arrest Date/Time: 05/17/2022 | 16:59

Date of Birth: 02/01/1986 Age: 36 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 3421 RIVIERA DR, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: FISHERMAN

Arrest Location: ANGELA ST - THOMAS ST, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 893.13.1a1 OPIUM OR DERIV-MFG 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 893.147.1 DRUG EQUIP-POSSESS

Recommended for you