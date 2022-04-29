HEPP, JAMES KYLE

Arrest Date/Time: 04/29/2022 | 00:00

Date of Birth: 11/04/1972 Age: 49 Gender: M Race: W

Address: STREETS OF KEY WEST, ,

Occupation: UNEMPLOYED

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD073355 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF003494

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 843.15.1a FAILURE TO APPEAR

