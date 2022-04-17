HEPP, JAMES KYLE

Arrest Date/Time: 04/17/2022 | 20:38

Date of Birth: 11/04/1972 Age: 49 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 2405 STAPLES AVE, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: CABINET MAKER

Arrest Location: 4 CHARLES ST, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.02 RESIST OFFICER 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 877.03 DISORDERLY CONDUCT

