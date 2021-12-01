HERALD, JOSHUA AARON

Arrest Date/Time: 12/01/2021 | 16:26

Date of Birth: 06/19/1981 Age: 40 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 30035 LINDA AVE, BIG PINE KEY, FL 33043

Occupation: CONSTRUCTION

Arrest Location: 31450 AVENUE C, BIG PINE

Arresting Officer/Agency: TY TORRES - MCSO\DIST 1 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO21CAD181911 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008707

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 784.021.1a AGGRAV ASSLT - WEAPON

