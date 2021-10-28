HERNANDEZ, ALFREDO

Arrest Date/Time: 10/23/2021 | 18:19

Date of Birth: 09/18/1969 Age: 52 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 1635 44 PLACE, HIALEAH, FL 33012

Occupation: DRIVER in HIALEAH

Arrest Location: US1,

Arresting Officer/Agency: ALEXANDRIA HRADECKY - MCSO\ROAD PATROL - SECTOR 7

Incident #: MCSO21CAD162792 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF007682

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.1a DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH

