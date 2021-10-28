HERNANDEZ, ALFREDO

Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Arrest Date/Time: 10/23/2021 | 18:19
Date of Birth: 09/18/1969 Age: 52 Gender: M Race: W
Address: 1635 44 PLACE, HIALEAH, FL 33012
Occupation: DRIVER in HIALEAH
Arrest Location: US1,
Arresting Officer/Agency: ALEXANDRIA HRADECKY - MCSO\ROAD PATROL - SECTOR 7
Incident #: MCSO21CAD162792 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF007682
Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.1a DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH