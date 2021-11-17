HERNANDEZ, ALFREDO

Sorry, an error occurred.
Arrest Date/Time: 11/17/2021 | 10:51
Date of Birth: 09/18/1969 Age: 52 Gender: M Race: W
Address: 1635 44 PLACE, HIALEAH, FL 33012
Occupation: DRIVER in HIALEAH
Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD, KEY WEST
Arresting Officer/Agency: ANDREW PASKIEWICZ - MCSO\KV CORRECTIONS
Incident #: MCSO21CAD175097 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008355
Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 901.15.4 OUT-OF-COUNTY WARRANT