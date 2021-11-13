HERNANDEZ, ERIEL LAZARO

Sorry, an error occurred.
Arrest Date/Time: 11/13/2021 | 13:34
Date of Birth: 12/08/1994 Age: 26 Gender: M Race: W
Address: 41ST STREET, MARATHON, FL 33050
Occupation: None
Arrest Location: 2565 OVERSEAS HWY,
Arresting Officer/Agency: BIANDREA SWIRE - MCSO\DIST 4 ROAD PATROL
Incident #: MCSO21CAD173292 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008269
Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 843.15.1a FAILURE TO APPEAR