HERNANDEZ FERRER, LIBER DANIEL

Arrest Date/Time: 04/07/2022 | 17:02

Date of Birth: 01/11/1974 Age: 48 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 261 RYAN AVE, KEY LARGO, FL 33037

Occupation: MANAGER

Arrest Location: SR5 106 / 102 MM SB , KEY LARGO

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD059053 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF002815

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION

