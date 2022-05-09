HERNANDEZ-FRESNEDA, VLADMIR

Arrest Date/Time: 05/07/2022 | 12:23

Date of Birth: 09/25/1988 Age: 33 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 4225 TURNBERRY CIR, WEST PALM BEACH, FL 33467

Occupation: CLEANER in WEST PALM BEACH

Arrest Location: CARIBBEAN AVE / 92.5 MM OC, TAVERNIER

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD078299 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF003719

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 379.401.2b1 CONSERVATION 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 379.401.2b1 CONSERVATION 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 379.401.2b1 CONSERVATION 1 Felony Count(s) of 918.13.1a EVIDENCE-DESTROYING 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 379.401.2b1 CONSERVATION

Recommended for you