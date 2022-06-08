Arrest Date/Time: 06/08/2022 | 15:19

Date of Birth: 03/01/1976 Age: 46 Gender: F Race: W

Address: 5515 5TH AVE, STOCK ISLAND, FL 33040

Occupation: DISABLE

Arrest Location: 5525 COLLEGE RD,

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD101094 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF004621

Charges:

  • 1 Felony Count(s) of 812.014.2c6 VEH THEFT
  • 1 Felony Count(s) of 810.02.4b BURGL
  • 1 Felony Count(s) of 812.019.1 STOLEN PROP-DEAL IN
  • 1 Felony Count(s) of 810.02.3b BURGL