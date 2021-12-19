HERNANDEZ, JEROME

Arrest Date/Time: 12/19/2021 | 11:19

Date of Birth: 03/11/1974 Age: 47 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 5537 5537 COLLEGE RD, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: CONSTRUCTION

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE ROAD, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency: DAVID FERNANDEZ - MCSO\DIST 1 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO21CAD - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008932

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 812.014.2c1 LARC

Recommended for you