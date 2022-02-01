HERNANDEZ, JORGE LUIS

Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Arrest Date/Time: 02/01/2022 | 07:53
Date of Birth: 04/20/1974 Age: 47 Gender: M Race: W
Address: 20 CORRINE PL, KEY LARGO, FL 33037
Occupation: BUSINESS OWNER in KEY LARGO
Arrest Location: 53 HIGH POINT RD,
Arresting Officer/Agency: MERCEDES GUEVARA - MCSO\SRO
Incident #: MCSO22CAD018270 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF000837
Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.15.1b FAILURE TO APPEAR