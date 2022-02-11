HERNANDEZ, ORLANDO

Arrest Date/Time: 02/11/2022 | 15:23

Date of Birth: 02/28/1977 Age: 44 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 82935 OVERSEAS HIGHWAY, ISLAMORADA, FL 33060

Occupation: PLUMBER in BIG PINE KEY

Arrest Location: 83400 OVERSEAS HWY, ISLAMORADA

Arresting Officer/Agency: MARIO FAJARDO - MCSO\DIST 6 A SHIFT

Incident #: MCSO22CAD024460 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF001160

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.15.1b FAILURE TO APPEAR

