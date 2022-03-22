HERNANDEZ, ORLANDO

Arrest Date/Time: 03/22/2022 | 18:46

Date of Birth: 02/28/1977 Age: 45 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 82935 OVERSEAS HIGHWAY, ISLAMORADA, FL 33060

Occupation: PLUMBER in BIG PINE KEY

Arrest Location: US1/SR5 99 MM , KEY LARGO

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD049075 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF002325

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 893.13.6a COCAINE-POSSESS 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 893.147.1 DRUG EQUIP-POSSESS

Recommended for you