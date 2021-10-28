HERNANDEZ ORTIZ, JOSE MANUEL

Arrest Date/Time: 10/24/2021 | 20:30

Date of Birth: 01/11/1985 Age: 36 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 1182 9TH ST, HOMESTEAD, FL 33030

Occupation: LAND SCAPER

Arrest Location: 88MM/US 1, PLANTATION KEY

Arresting Officer/Agency: NERELYS VIDAL - MCSO\DIST 6 D SHIFT

Incident #: MCSO21CAD163372 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF007707

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 322.03.1 MOVING TRAFFIC VIOL

