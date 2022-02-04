HERNANDEZ ORTIZ, JOSE MANUEL

Arrest Date/Time: 02/03/2022 | 23:48

Date of Birth: 01/11/1985 Age: 37 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 10 JANET PL, KEY LARGO, FL 33037

Occupation: LAND SCAPER

Arrest Location: 10 JANET PL,

Arresting Officer/Agency: DANIEL VALDES - MCSO\DIST 7 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO22CAD020016 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF000924

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.03.1a1 BATTERY

