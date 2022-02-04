Arrest Date/Time: 02/04/2022 | 03:33

Date of Birth: 01/11/1985 Age: 37 Gender: M Race:

Address: 1182 9TH ST, HOMESTEAD, FL 33030

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: 11 JANET PL, KEY LARGO

Arresting Officer/Agency: DANIEL VALDES - MCSO\DIST 7 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO22CAD020016 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF000926

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 901.15.4 OUT-OF-COUNTY WARRANT

