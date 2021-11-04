HEROLD, JOHN T

Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Arrest Date/Time: 11/04/2021 | 08:51
Date of Birth: 11/04/1967 Age: 54 Gender: M Race: W
Address: 1659 LONG BEACH DR, BIG PINE KEY, FL 33043
Occupation: Unknown
Arrest Location: 1659 LONG BEACH DR, BIG PINE
Arresting Officer/Agency: MCSO\DIST 1 CIU
Incident #: MCSO21CAD164317 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF007748
Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.03.1a1 BATTERY