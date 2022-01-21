HERR, JASON THOMAS

Arrest Date/Time: 01/21/2022 | 20:25

Date of Birth: 09/03/1969 Age: 52 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 235 27TH ST OCEAN, MARATHON, FL

Occupation: Unknown

Arrest Location: 254 74 ST OCEAN,

Arresting Officer/Agency: VICTOR CRISTEA - MCSO\DIST 4 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO22CAD012030 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF000604

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION

