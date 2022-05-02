HERRON, DAVID JOHN

Arrest Date/Time: 05/02/2022 | 04:32

Date of Birth: 07/25/1974 Age: 47 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 93 VENETIAN WAY, SUMMERLAND KEY, FL 33042

Occupation: BUSINESS OWNER in SUMMERLAND

Arrest Location: ,

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.1a DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.192.1a MOVING TRAFFIC VIOL