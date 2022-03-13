HERTEL, ANDREW DAVID

Arrest Date/Time: 03/13/2022 | 14:37

Date of Birth: 04/05/1988 Age: 33 Gender: M Race: W

Address: STREETS OF, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: UNEMPLOYED

Arrest Location: 2778 ROOSEVELT, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency: Key West Police Department

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 843.01 RESIST OFFICER 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.03 RESIST OFFICER