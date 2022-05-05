HIBBARD, JAMES DANIEL

Arrest Date/Time: 05/05/2022 | 02:26

Date of Birth: 10/09/1965 Age: 56 Gender: M Race: W

Address: BOOT KEY HARBOR, MARATHON, FL 33050

Occupation: TRUCK DRIVER in ROCKLAND KEY

Arrest Location: 20TH ST 48.2 MM OCEAN,

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD076590 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF003646

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 327.72 HEALTH-SAFETY