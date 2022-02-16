HICKCOX, WAVA ANN

Arrest Date/Time: 02/15/2022 | 23:06

Date of Birth: 12/09/1957 Age: 64 Gender: F Race: W

Address: 140 HARBOR BAY DRIVE, KEY LARGO, FL 33037

Occupation: Unknown

Arrest Location: 140 BAY HARBOR DR SOUTH, KEY LARGO

Arresting Officer/Agency: ANTONIO ORNELAS - MCSO\DIST 7 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO22CAD026934 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF001293

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.011 SIMPLE ASSLT 1 Felony Count(s) of 843.01 RESIST OFFICER

