HIDALGO, ANGELO RENEIL DE JESUS

Arrest Date/Time: 11/24/2021 | 13:56

Date of Birth: 10/12/1990 Age: 31 Gender: M Race: B

Address: 6099 OVERSEAS HWY, MARATHON, FL 33050

Occupation: COOK in MARATHON

Arrest Location: 99336 OVERSEAS HWY, KEY LARGO

Arresting Officer/Agency: MCSO\SPECIAL OPS - NARCOTICS

Incident #: MCSO21CAD141281 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF006473

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 893.147.1 DRUG EQUIP-POSSESS 1 Felony Count(s) of 893.135.1c1 HEROIN-TRAFFIC

Recommended for you