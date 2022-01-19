HILAIRE, WALNES

Arrest Date/Time: 01/18/2022 | 21:16

Date of Birth: 01/25/1986 Age: 35 Gender: M Race: B

Address: 545 14 STREET, FLORIDA CITY, FL 33034

Occupation: Unknown

Arrest Location: 53 HIGH POINT RD, PLANTATION KEY

Arresting Officer/Agency: CHRISTOPHER KILMURRAY - MCSO\DIST 7 ROAD PATROL SHIFT A1 OR

Incident #: MCSO22CAD010262 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF000510

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.15.1b FAILURE TO APPEAR 1 Felony Count(s) of 843.15.1a FAILURE TO APPEAR

