HILL, CARLOS HERNANDO

Arrest Date/Time: 02/02/2022 | 21:37

Date of Birth: 07/07/1982 Age: 39 Gender: M Race: B

Address: 727 KROME TERR, HOMESTEAD, FL 33034

Occupation: HOUSEKEEPER

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD,

Arresting Officer/Agency: NATHAN CURRY - MCSO\KEY WEST CORRECTIONS "B" WATCH

Incident #: MCSO22CAD019271 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF000884

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION