Arrest Date/Time: 01/03/2022 | 20:26

Date of Birth: 11/01/1991 Age: 30 Gender: Race:

Address: Unknown

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: 7301 OVERSEAS HWY, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency: JUAN CARLOS MARINO - MCSO\DIST 4 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO22CAD001529 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF000084

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.03.1a1 BATTERY