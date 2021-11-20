HILLCHER, HAROLD CHRISTOPHER

Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Arrest Date/Time: 11/20/2021 | 08:21
Date of Birth: 01/25/1972 Age: 49 Gender: M Race: W
Address: 942 75TH STREET OCEAN, MARATHON, FD 33050
Occupation: UNEMPLOYED
Arrest Location: 942 75 ST OCEAN EAST, MARATHON
Arresting Officer/Agency: ZACHARY KALISEK - MCSO\DIST 4 ROAD PATROL
Incident #: MCSO21CAD176475 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008424
Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.15.1b FAILURE TO APPEAR