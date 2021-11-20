HILLCHER, HAROLD CHRISTOPHER

Arrest Date/Time: 11/20/2021 | 08:21

Date of Birth: 01/25/1972 Age: 49 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 942 75TH STREET OCEAN, MARATHON, FD 33050

Occupation: UNEMPLOYED

Arrest Location: 942 75 ST OCEAN EAST, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency: ZACHARY KALISEK - MCSO\DIST 4 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO21CAD176475 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008424

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.15.1b FAILURE TO APPEAR

