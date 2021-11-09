HILLSMAN, BRANDON CLYDE

Sorry, an error occurred.
Arrest Date/Time: 11/09/2021 | 04:22
Date of Birth: 05/27/1982 Age: 39 Gender: M Race: B
Address: 232 55 STREET, MARATHON, FL 33050
Occupation: ROOFER
Arrest Location: 232 55 ST, MARATHON
Arresting Officer/Agency: ERYKA DEL CUETO - MCSO\DIST 4 ROAD PATROL
Incident #: MCSO21CAD171033 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008149
Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 901.15.4 OUT-OF-COUNTY WARRANT