HODGES, JAMILA EVA

Arrest Date/Time: 12/23/2021 | 03:00

Date of Birth: 09/29/1999 Age: 22 Gender: F Race: B

Address: 20790 368TH ST, HOMESTEAD, FL 33034

Occupation: SERVER in KEY LARGO

Arrest Location: 101.9MM US1/SR5, KEY LARGO

Arresting Officer/Agency: JOEL TORRES - MCSO\SPECIAL OPS - TRAFFIC

Incident #: MCSO21CAD193082 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF009355

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.1a DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH