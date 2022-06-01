Arrest Date/Time: 06/01/2022 | 22:17

Date of Birth: 12/09/1987 Age: 34 Gender: F Race: W

Address: 6975 OVERSEAS HWY, MARATHON, FL 33050

Occupation: SERVER

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD,

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD096078 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF004461

Charges:

  • 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.15.1b FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.15.1b FAILURE TO APPEAR

