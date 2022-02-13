HOFFMAN, KEVIN WILLIAM

Arrest Date/Time: 02/12/2022 | 03:49

Date of Birth: 02/17/1980 Age: 41 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 526 HAMMOCK DRIVE, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: CONSTRUCTION

Arrest Location: 7MM US1/NB, BOCA CHICA

Arresting Officer/Agency: RYAN CHLEBANOWSKI - MCSO\SPECIAL OPS - TRAFFIC

Incident #: MCSO22CAD024796 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF001183

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.4 DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH

