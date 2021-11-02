HOGAN, DAVID ANTHONY

Arrest Date/Time: 11/02/2021 | 02:28

Date of Birth: 12/30/1991 Age: 29 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 24863 OVERSEAS HWY, SUMMERLAND KEY, FL 33042

Occupation: FISHERMAN

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD,

Arresting Officer/Agency: NATHAN CURRY - MCSO\KEY WEST CORRECTIONS "B" WATCH

Incident #: MCSO21CAD167679 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF007946

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION