HOGAN, DAVID ANTHONY

Arrest Date/Time: 11/02/2021 | 02:28
Date of Birth: 12/30/1991 Age: 29 Gender: M Race: W
Address: 24863 OVERSEAS HWY, SUMMERLAND KEY, FL 33042
Occupation: FISHERMAN
Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD,
Arresting Officer/Agency: NATHAN CURRY - MCSO\KEY WEST CORRECTIONS "B" WATCH
Incident #: MCSO21CAD167679 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF007946
Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION