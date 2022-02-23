HOLLAND, CHRISTOPHER BRIAN

Arrest Date/Time: 02/22/2022 | 02:23

Date of Birth: 10/07/1986 Age: 35 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 4028 49TH COURT, FT LAUDERDALE, FL 33315

Occupation: BARTENDER in KEY LARGO

Arrest Location: US1, KEY LARGO

Arresting Officer/Agency: ANFERNEE RODRIGUEZ - MCSO\DIST 7 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO22CAD030822 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF001434

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 320.02.1 NONMOVING TRAFFIC VIOL