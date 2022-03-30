HOLLAND, DANIEL AUGUSTINE

Arrest Date/Time: 03/28/2022 | 22:06

Date of Birth: 01/25/1958 Age: 64 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 41 PALM DR, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: Unknown

Arrest Location: MALONEY AVE, STOCK ISLAND

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD052776 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF002505

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 316.193.2b3 DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.4 DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.1a DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH

