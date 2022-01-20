HOLLENBACH, JEFFREY C

Arrest Date/Time: 01/19/2022 | 22:09

Date of Birth: 01/09/1975 Age: 47 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 2320 CLARKSHAW ROAD, POWELL, OH 43065

Occupation: OWNER

Arrest Location: 81908 OVERSEAS HWY, ISLAMORADA

Arresting Officer/Agency: NERELYS VIDAL - MCSO\DIST 6 D SHIFT

Incident #: MCSO22CAD010864 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF000544

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.03.1a1 BATTERY

