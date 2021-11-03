HOLLIDAY-MILLER, KELLY REGINA

Arrest Date/Time: 11/03/2021 | 00:07

Date of Birth: 06/22/1974 Age: 47 Gender: F Race: W

Address: 25 PALM DR, KEY LARGO, FL 33037

Occupation: WAITRESS

Arrest Location: US1, KEY LARGO

Arresting Officer/Agency: DANIEL VALDES - MCSO\DIST 7 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO21CAD168120 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF007978

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.1c DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH