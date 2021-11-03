HOLLIDAY-MILLER, KELLY REGINA

Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Arrest Date/Time: 11/03/2021 | 00:07
Date of Birth: 06/22/1974 Age: 47 Gender: F Race: W
Address: 25 PALM DR, KEY LARGO, FL 33037
Occupation: WAITRESS
Arrest Location: US1, KEY LARGO
Arresting Officer/Agency: DANIEL VALDES - MCSO\DIST 7 ROAD PATROL
Incident #: MCSO21CAD168120 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF007978
Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.1c DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH