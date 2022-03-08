HOLLING, PATRICK DONALD ROBERT

Arrest Date/Time: 03/08/2022 | 11:39

Date of Birth: 05/02/1965 Age: 56 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 5537 COLLEGE ROAD, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: WELDER in KEY WEST

Arrest Location: 5690 MALONEY AV, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency: JOHN ALLEN - MCSO\DIST 1 ROAD PATROL SHIFT A1

Incident #: MCSO22CAD040077 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF001866

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.15.1b FAILURE TO APPEAR 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.15.1b FAILURE TO APPEAR

