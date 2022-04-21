HOLLOWAY, DONTRELL ADRIAN

Arrest Date/Time: 04/21/2022 | 03:57

Date of Birth: 09/02/1989 Age: 32 Gender: M Race: B

Address: 3227 HARRIET AV, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: Unknown

Arrest Location: 3227 HARRIET AVE, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.02 RESIST OFFICER

Recommended for you