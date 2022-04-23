HOLLOWAY, DONTRELL ADRIAN

Arrest Date/Time: 04/23/2022 | 01:12

Date of Birth: 09/02/1989 Age: 32 Gender: M Race: B

Address: 3227 HARRIET AV, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: Unknown

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD,

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD069180 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF003270

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION

Recommended for you