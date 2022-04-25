HOLLOWAY, MEGAN MARIE

Arrest Date/Time: 04/25/2022 | 14:14

Date of Birth: 04/25/1993 Age: 28 Gender: F Race: B

Address: 645 UNITED ST, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: NONE

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD,

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD070869 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF003351

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.15.1b FAILURE TO APPEAR