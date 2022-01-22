HOLMES, HEATHER ANNETTE

Arrest Date/Time: 01/22/2022 | 20:02

Date of Birth: 06/09/1981 Age: 40 Gender: F Race: W

Address: 657 ALTURA DR, COCOA BEACH, FL 32927

Occupation: UNEMPLOYED in COCOA BEACH

Arrest Location: 70001 OVERSEAS HWY, FIESTA KEY

Arresting Officer/Agency: CONNOR ONEILL - MCSO\DIST 4 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO22CAD012556 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF000631

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.03.1a1 BATTERY