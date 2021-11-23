HOLMES, JOSHUA MICHAEL

Arrest Date/Time: 11/23/2021 | 05:35

Date of Birth: 08/19/1987 Age: 34 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 1813 CESERY BLV, JACKSONVILLE, FL 33221

Occupation: FORK LIFT DRIVER in MARATHON

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD,

Arresting Officer/Agency: EDWIN SABILLON - MCSO\KEY WEST CORRECTIONS "D" WATCH

Incident #: MCSO21CAD177791 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008487

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 903.0471 CONDIT RELEASE VIOLATION

