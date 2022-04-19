HOLROYD, JEFFERY JAMES

Arrest Date/Time: 04/19/2022 | 10:07

Date of Birth: 09/04/1993 Age: 28 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 29433 LUCRECIA ST/30 MM GU, BIG PINE KEY, FL 33043

Occupation: COMMERCIAL FISHING

Arrest Location: 2796 OVERSEAS HWY, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD066714 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF003156

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION

