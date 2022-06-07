Arrest Date/Time: 06/07/2022 | 17:27

Date of Birth: 10/15/1963 Age: 58 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 7486 EL CENTRO WAY, BUENA PARK, CA 90620

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD100499 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF004595

Charges:

  • 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.048.2 STALKING

