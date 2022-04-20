Arrest Date/Time: 04/20/2022 | 17:51

Date of Birth: 09/18/1971 Age: 50 Gender: M Race: U

Address: 76 HORVATH RD, BIG PINE KEY, FL 33043

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: 30317 OVERSEAS HWY, BIG PINE KEY

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD067591 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF003191

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 812.014.2e LARC

Recommended for you