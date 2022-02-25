HORVATH, JAMES ALEXANDER

Arrest Date/Time: 02/25/2022 | 03:18

Date of Birth: 07/28/1975 Age: 46 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 317 ROBIN HOOD TERRANCE, SEBRING, FL 33876

Occupation: LOGISTIC in FORT LAUDERDALE

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency: ALVAREZ RICE - MCSO\KEY WEST CORRECTIONS "D" WATCH

Incident #: MCSO22CAD032612 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF001525

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION

Recommended for you