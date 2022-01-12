HOWARD, CARLTON LEROY

Arrest Date/Time: 01/11/2022 | 23:45

Date of Birth: 12/17/1991 Age: 30 Gender: M Race: B

Address: 36 6 AVE, STOCK ISLAND, FL 33040

Occupation: CONCRETE in CUDJOE KEY

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD,

Arresting Officer/Agency: CANDIDA RODRIGUEZ - MCSO\KEY WEST CORRECTIONS "B" WATCH

Incident #: MCSO22CAD006018 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF000308

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION

