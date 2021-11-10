HOWARD, KATRIA SHAVON

Arrest Date/Time: 11/10/2021 | 05:18

Date of Birth: 11/14/1990 Age: 30 Gender: F Race: B

Address: 22210 114TH AVE, MIAMI, FL 33170

Occupation: HAIR STYLIST in MIAMI

Arrest Location: US1, SUMMERLAND

Arresting Officer/Agency: CONNOR CURRY - MCSO\DIST 1 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO21CAD171510 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008186

Charges: None