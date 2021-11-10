HOWARD, KATRIA SHAVON

Sorry, an error occurred.
Arrest Date/Time: 11/10/2021 | 05:18
Date of Birth: 11/14/1990 Age: 30 Gender: F Race: B
Address: 22210 114TH AVE, MIAMI, FL 33170
Occupation: HAIR STYLIST in MIAMI
Arrest Location: US1, SUMMERLAND
Arresting Officer/Agency: CONNOR CURRY - MCSO\DIST 1 ROAD PATROL
Incident #: MCSO21CAD171510 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008186
Charges: None